Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $400.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.82.

Shares of MA opened at $356.94 on Monday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $355.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 196,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 12.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $404,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

