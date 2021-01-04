Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Shares of Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 19,500 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties located in Southern Peru.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.