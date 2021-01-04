WeTrust Market Capitalization Tops $412,146.06 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $412,146.06 and $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00042882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00343651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00023318 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

