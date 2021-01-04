William Blair Begins Coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.