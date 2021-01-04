Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.29

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 366716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$109.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.16.

About Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

