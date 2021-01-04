WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.92

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 2832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,516,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,073 shares of company stock worth $7,686,703. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,086,000. III Capital Management boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $4,331,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

