Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.63

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 7486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

