WOM Protocol (WOM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.56 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.10 million and $2.56 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00319423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00032040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00023199 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol.

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

