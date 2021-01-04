Wownero (WOW) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.09 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $1.09 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 80.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00029836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00124504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00042863 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00235173 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00529276 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

