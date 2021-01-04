Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.18 and last traded at $106.90. 3,551,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,759,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Union Gaming Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Roth Capital cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.44.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,953 shares of company stock valued at $994,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 225,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.