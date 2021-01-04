Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of XPER opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Xperi has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. Analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

