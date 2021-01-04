Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA) was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 1,617,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,855,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YALA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Yalla Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82.

Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,459,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the third quarter worth about $840,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

About Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

