Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on YARIY. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 58,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,030. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $22.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

