YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.06

Shares of YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.06 and last traded at $100.35, with a volume of 4241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $899.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.