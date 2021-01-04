Ycash (YEC) Price Down 30.8% This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $760,458.56 and $111,518.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00187284 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00027668 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00040508 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,667,619 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.