YENTEN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $224.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 75% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $15,268.70 and approximately $224.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,352.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.68 or 0.03226804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00478961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.52 or 0.01274302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00430950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00021764 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00186969 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000087 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

YENTEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.