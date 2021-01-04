YGGDRASH (YEED) Hits Market Cap of $733,165.20

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $733,165.20 and $33,000.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00129288 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00271507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00531574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00283948 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050814 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.