YOU COIN Hits Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00126752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00269919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00524752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00276631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050771 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

