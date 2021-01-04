Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Post $1.33 EPS

Analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. ePlus posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

PLUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $279,355.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,526.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ePlus by 313.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $85.92. 872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,096. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38. ePlus has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $92.44.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

