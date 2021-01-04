Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.22 Million

Brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report $89.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.33 million to $90.10 million. Exponent posted sales of $102.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $370.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.42 million to $371.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $406.39 million, with estimates ranging from $397.88 million to $414.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.96. 7,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41. Exponent has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $91.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,340.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 66.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 46.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 119,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth about $412,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Exponent by 287.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 55,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 41,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

