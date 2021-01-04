Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $253.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.00 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $216.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 86,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,974. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,413,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,504,192 shares of company stock valued at $60,568,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

