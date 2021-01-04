Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.78 Million

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $253.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.00 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $216.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 86,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,974. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,413,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,504,192 shares of company stock valued at $60,568,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.