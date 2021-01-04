Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will report sales of $960,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the highest is $1.22 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $1.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $42.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $42.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $41.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $79.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIN. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $62,665.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $720,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 590,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 82,548 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1,342.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 264,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 81,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. 6,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,489. The company has a market capitalization of $175.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.21. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

