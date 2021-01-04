Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.58. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

HZO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.64. 10,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,268. The company has a market cap of $764.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $890,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 489,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $7,165,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $4,217,000.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

