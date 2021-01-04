Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce $108.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.23 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $421.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.86 million to $425.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $423.60 million, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $462.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 974,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,471 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 368.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

