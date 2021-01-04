Zacks: Analysts Expect Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings. Kaleyra reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kaleyra.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLR. BidaskClub cut Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. 128,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,067. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $273.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

