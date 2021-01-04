Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Announce $1.62 EPS

Brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.75. Lennar posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $9.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.52.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lennar by 103,874.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,552 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,771,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,585,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,853,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $76.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. Lennar has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

