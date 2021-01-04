Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $755.45 Million

Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post $755.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $746.45 million and the highest is $770.56 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $691.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $930,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,642,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL opened at $249.86 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $257.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

