Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will announce $111.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.06 million and the lowest is $109.32 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $276.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $582.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.09 million to $584.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $561.14 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $620.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $101.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

WTTR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. 309,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 139,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

