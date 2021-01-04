Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will report $370.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $366.92 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $156.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,894 shares of company stock valued at $12,387,863. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $442,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $198.98. 113,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,504. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.40. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

