Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.20 Million

Equities analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to report sales of $148.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.70 million and the highest is $150.70 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $159.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $585.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.70 million to $603.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $582.30 million, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $598.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.12 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 267,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223,512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMR traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 77,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,213. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.23. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

