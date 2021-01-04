Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report sales of $1.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.59 million to $10.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.17 million, with estimates ranging from $50.14 million to $55.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The firm has a market cap of $472.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,137,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $256,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,239 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,179 shares of company stock worth $1,810,079. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth $6,632,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 482.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 84,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,522 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.