Zacks: Brokerages Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.40 Million

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will post sales of $180.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.80 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $192.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $737.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $737.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $731.70 million, with estimates ranging from $721.30 million to $742.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.