Zacks: Brokerages Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will post sales of $180.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.80 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $192.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $737.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $737.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $731.70 million, with estimates ranging from $721.30 million to $742.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

