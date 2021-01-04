Zacks: Brokerages Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to post $702.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $711.60 million and the lowest is $687.90 million. TopBuild posted sales of $662.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,472. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $200.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average of $156.32.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

