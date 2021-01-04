Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $211,037.44. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,491 shares of company stock worth $2,740,111. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.82. 68,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,872. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 115.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

