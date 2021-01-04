Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Hold

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines."

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

EXPO stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.22. 208,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.63. Exponent has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $395,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,340.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,621. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 818.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Exponent by 151.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

