Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Shares of INVVY opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

