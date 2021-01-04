Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $590.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MarketAxess have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s revenues have been increasing over the years driven by continued increase in commission received on trading volumes and the inclusion of treasury trading commissions. The company undertakes strategic buyouts or alliances that enable it to enter new markets, provide new products or services. The company's solid international business provides geographical diversification. It enjoys strong liquidity and witnessed continuous growth in free cash flows. MarketAxess remains focused on enhancing shareholders’ value via buybacks and dividend hikes. However, rising costs remain a concern, which can weigh on margin expansion. The company’s net investment income remains under pressure due to low interest rates.”

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $509.73.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $570.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $549.30 and a 200-day moving average of $517.67. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $3,675,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 47.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1.8% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

