Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphatec has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.57.

Alphatec stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. 1,210,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,495. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,713.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth $5,169,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

