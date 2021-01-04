Zacks Investment Research Lowers Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Sell

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.89. 1,179,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,853. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $648.35 million, a P/E ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 1.41. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Fred M. Powell bought 16,400 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $46,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,425.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,069,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 167,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 46.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,190 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 21.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,979,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 350,857 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 38.5% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,699,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 472,452 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,653,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

