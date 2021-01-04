Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Aziyo Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aziyo Biologics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 38,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,274. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($13.42). The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 441,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

