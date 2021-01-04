Zacks Investment Research Lowers EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) to Hold

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Get EuroDry alerts:

EDRY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.55. 32,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.16.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.47. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that EuroDry will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.