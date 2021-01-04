Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) to Hold

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

ClearPoint Neuro stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 376,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

