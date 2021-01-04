Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,191,000 after acquiring an additional 645,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zai Lab by 19.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after acquiring an additional 173,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after acquiring an additional 94,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 89.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 203,031 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $135.34 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $135.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.66.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

