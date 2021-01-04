Zebi Trading Down 58.8% This Week (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Zebi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, DDEX, Liquid and OKEx. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 109% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00309770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00126343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.96 or 0.00521786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00270975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00050290 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Liquid, OKEx, Koinex, IDEX, DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

