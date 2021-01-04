Zel Trading Up 6.9% This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $724,415.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00182615 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00028142 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00040596 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,500,050 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

