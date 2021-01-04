Zeusshield Market Cap Reaches $138,453.18 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $138,453.18 and $42,886.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

