ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) were up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 4,328,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 1,932,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZIOP shares. BidaskClub cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 1,377,139 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 158,882 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

