ZrCoin (ZRC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $53,487.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $53,487.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00029415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00124151 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00196138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00530064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00278353 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00049571 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

