ZTCoin (ZT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.68 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One ZTCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00042363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00343456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023521 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZTCoin (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. ZTCoin's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

