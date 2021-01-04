Zuflo Coin Market Capitalization Tops $73,661.75 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $73,661.75 and $16,162.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zuflo Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00124641 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00235433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00527164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00276745 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049878 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

